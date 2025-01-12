16 dead as wildfires rage across Los Angeles, over 12,000 buildings destroyed

(MENAFN) As the unrelenting fires in Los Angeles continue to burn for a sixth day in a row, the number of fatalities has increased to 16, according to authorities.



The LA County medical examiner's office confirmed that the Palisades fire was responsible for five of the deaths, while the Eaton fire was responsible for eleven.



In Los Angeles County, there are currently at least four active wildfires.



By Saturday, the fires had destroyed over 12,000 buildings, scorched 40,000 acres, and forced over 150,000 people to evacuate.



In and around the affluent Pacific Palisades area close to the shore, the greatest fire destroyed 23,654 acres. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports that the Eaton Fire burnt 14,117 acres farther inland in the foothills in Altadena, northeast of downtown Los Angeles.



While the Eaton fire increased in containment from a low of 3 percent on Friday to 15 percent, the Palisades fire is only 11 percent controlled.



MENAFN12012025000045016953ID1109080981