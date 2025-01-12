Grab Partners London School Of Business & Finance To Offer Tertiary Education Programmes For Platform Workers And Their Loved Ones



3 in 5 Grab partners are keen to pursue a Diploma or Degree

Grab partners and their loved ones benefit from exclusive admission requirements, and enjoy additional perks including free trial classes to select courses, as well as tools such as tablets when they sign up via GrabAcademy Select Diploma programmes are also available in Chinese, making it easier for more partners to upskill themselves without language concerns

SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2025 – Leading superapp Grab announced today that it has partnered with the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) to offer eight Diploma and Degree programmes, along with English language preparatory courses, to its driver- and delivery-partners, as well as their family members and friends. Offered through GrabAcademy , this initiative seeks to make tertiary education more accessible, empowering Grab's partner community in Singapore with greater opportunities for personal and professional growth.

GrabAcademyxLondon School of Business and Finance Singapore Campus

In a survey conducted with close to 1,100 Grab driver- and delivery-partners in Singapore[1], 3 out of 5 (or 60%) of them expressed interest in pursuing a Diploma or Degree programme. The top three motivators were to improve their skills and knowledge (27%); increase their potential earning (24%); and enhance their employability (24%). Among those who were hesitant to pursue tertiary education, respondents cited that personal or family commitments (30%) and a lack of time and course schedule flexibility (27%) were the main barriers preventing them from doing so.

To address these challenges, the programmes offered under this partnership are designed with flexibility at their core. Lessons can be attended in person, online, or through a blended approach, allowing partners to choose what works best for them. To further increase access to these programmes, Grab partners and loved ones can choose to apply via a non-standard entry requirement[2] that considers their work experiences, reducing barriers for those who wish to upskill.