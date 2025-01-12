Israel approves troop withdrawal from Gaza amid Hamas negotiations

(MENAFN) According to reports on Saturday, Israel approved plans to remove from the Gaza Strip following progress in negotiations with Hamas over prisoner exchanges.



According to the newspaper Haaretz, the military approved a number of measures for the immediate evacuation of troops from Gaza in response to the negotiations' advancement.



It looked at alternatives, including as removing troops via Gaza's Netzarim Corridor, which splits the territory in two.



The military stated that it could "evacuate" forces despite having set up substantial infrastructure and positions in the area, highlighting its willingness to carry out any deal agreed between the government and the Palestinian resistance group, including a swift troop withdrawal from Gaza.



A delegation headed by Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet internal security service chief Ronen Bar will visit Qatar to resume negotiations, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office previously announced.



Prior to the announcement, US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



