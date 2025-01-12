Zurich Researchers Develop Climate-Friendly Dehumidifier

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Researchers in Zurich have developed an electricity-free dehumidifier. It is a building element that allows walls and ceilings to absorb moisture from the air and store it temporarily.

Deutsch de Zürcher Forscher entwickeln klimafreundlichen Luftentfeuchter Original Read more: Zürcher Forscher entwickeln klimafreundlichen Luftentfeuchte

This content was published on January 11, 2025 - 10:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

These innovative wall and ceiling elements are made from finely ground waste from marble quarries and are produced using a 3D printer, the federal technology institute ETH Zurich said on Friday.

To dehumidify rooms, ventilation systems are commonly used in office and administration buildings today. Although this mechanical dehumidification of rooms works reliably, it costs energy, according to the university. Depending on the electricity used, it contributes to climate pollution.

According to the university, the components developed by the ETH researchers could replace mechanical ventilation systems. According to the researchers' calculations, the elements cause significantly less greenhouse gas emissions over a 30-year life cycle than a ventilation system that dehumidifies the air to the same extent.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts