NMDC Group’s subsidiary, NMDC Energy, is awarded major pipeline project by Taiwan Power Company

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 9 January 2025 – NMDC Group (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging services, has been awarded an EPC contract by Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) for pipeline installation, shore approach works and dredging for the Tung-Hsiao Power Plant 2nd Stage Renewal Project. The project has been awarded under the umbrella of the Group’s subsidiary, NMDC Energy, and will be fully supported by NMDC Dredging and Marine.

Led by NMDC Energy and utilizing the capabilities of NMDC Dredging & Marine, the award highlights NMDC Group’s integrated and multidisciplinary approach to engineering, procurement and construction. NMDC Dredging & Marine holding a 38% stake in the$1.136 billion project scope, for the value of $431.7 million. NMDC Dredging and Marine is key player in the field of marine dredging and EPC, operating across a range of sectors, with a promising future in the offshore wind and renewable energy sectors.

NMDC Group is the first company based in the Middle East to execute a project in the oil and gas and marine industry of this magnitude in Taiwan. Led by NMDC Energy and in close collaboration with NMDC Dredging and Marine, the project reflects the end-to-end approach that the Group adopts in delivering its results. This project is a strategic step towards entering the Taiwanese market, which is one of the most promising markets with high growth potential

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group said: “Over the past 51 years, NMDC Group has built a proud legacy of delivering ambitious projects both locally and globally. This project highlights our ability to seamlessly integrate the expertise of our Group’s divisions to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions. We view Taiwan as a strategic market with immense growth potential, and our broader expansion into Asia underscores our commitment to becoming a global leader. By partnering with clients in high-growth markets, we aim to empower them to achieve their aspirations while driving sustainable progress.”

The major works are set to involve the design, construction and installation of 111 kilometres of linear subsea pipeline at depths ranging from 10 metres to 55 metres, stretching between Taichung and Tung-Hsiao on Taiwan's west coast.

The Taiwan pipeline project follows a series of strategic activities by NMDC Group and its subsidiaries in the last 12-months. More specifically, the latest award highlights NMDC’s unparalleled expertise in delivering complex energy EPC and marine engineering projects and it is also expected to significantly boost revenue while solidifying NMDC’s leadership in sustainable energy solutions.









