ZEE gears up for DP World ILT20 Season 3 as Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Sonam Bajwa set to dazzle at the opening ceremony

Bengaluru, 10 January 2025: The DP World ILT20 Season 3, to be broadcasted exclusively on ZEE is poised to grip the spectators and the fans across the world with a glittering opening ceremony, headlined by Bollywood megastars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Sonam Bajwa. Their mesmerising acts will ignite the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 11 January 2025, starting at 7:30 pm IST.



Shahid, Pooja and Sonam will kick off the celebrations with spectacular performances to their blockbuster songs followed by an exquisite display of fireworks to enthral spectators. Adding further glitz to the occasion, renowned Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will emcee the opening ceremony.



Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts in India and around the world can catch the LIVE action exclusively on ZEE’s 15 linear TV channels, OTT platform ZEE5 and its syndicate partners’ TV and digital networks across the world.: &Pictures, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Zest, Zee Ganga, Zee Cinemalu HD, &Flix, &Flix HD and Zee Zest HD and on one of India’s leading OTT platforms - ZEE5.



Shahid Kapoor: “If you know me, you know how much I love cricket and dancing. And when the two things come together, you can expect to get the best of both worlds which is why I’m really looking forward to being a part of the opening ceremony of the DP World International League T20 on 11 Jan 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, said, “With a stellar line-up of star-studded entertainment and top-tier cricket talent, the league promises to be an unforgettable and thrilling experience for fans. The dazzling performances by prominent Bollywood stars for the opening ceremony will add to the excitement. At ZEE Entertainment, we are thrilled to partner with DP World ILT20 to bring this spectacular cricketing event to millions of fans through our linear TV channels and the ZEE5 platforms.”

The opening evening promises a unique fusion of Bollywood's finest and the pinnacle of T20 cricket, set against the stunning backdrop of the DIS, famously known as The Ring of Fire. Ticket sales for the season opener have been phenomenal, with a packed stadium set to enjoy a special Saturday evening at the DIS.The opening ball of the season will be bowled at 8:45 pm IST, as defending champions MI Emirates face off against Dubai Capitals in a thrilling rematch of last year's grand finale.



The third season of the DP World ILT20 will run from 11 January to 9 February 2025.



The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).



England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the all-rounder played for the Dubai Capitals last season. England’s explosive opener Phil Salt and Pakistan left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem have also joined the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.



Additionally, Tim Southee (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their DP World ILT20 debuts in Season 3.









