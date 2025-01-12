ICC Approves Morrissey As Replacement For Maguire In Ireland's U19 Women’S T20 WC Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Jan 12 (IANS) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Women's T20 2025 has approved Genevieve Morrissey as a replacement for Aimee Maguire in the Ireland squad.

Maguire was reported for having a suspected illegal action in a senior women's match against India in Rajkot on Friday. She must complete her assessment within 14 days (which is in the middle of the event) necessitating Ireland's request for her replacement.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 consists of Snehal Pradhan, ICC Manager – Women's Cricket, Gurjit Singh, ICC Manager – Event Operations, Dinesh Muthuraman, Malaysia Cricket Association – Tournament Director and Julia Price (Independent).

Left-arm off-spinner Maguire, 18, made her international debut in 2023 and has 20 caps for Ireland taking 25 wickets across formats.

Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, said:“Now that the report has been received we will follow the ICC protocols which are very clear and provide a process with which to move forward.

“The staff and players are rallying around Aimee, reassuring her that she will return with a stronger action and will continue to shine on the international stage for many years to come.

“The experience and expertise that we possess within our High Performance Coaching and Support Services at Cricket Ireland, will provide Aimee with the care, support and guidance to deliver the remedial programme which will begin following the team's return from India.”

Ireland will play two official warm-up matches against South Africa and Malaysia before facing England in the tournament on January 18.