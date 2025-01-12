Careem Rides Introduces Special Promos and an 8-Hour Concert Ride Option for Fans Attending Concerts in Abu Dhabi!

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE – 9 January 2025 – Careem Rides, the region’s choice for facilitating reliable, convenient, and stress-free everyday commutes through the Careem Everything App, is making it easier than ever for fans to experience the upcoming and much anticipated concerts in Abu Dhabi.



With a lineup of exciting concerts just around the corner, Careem Rides is here to facilitate everyday reliable commutes and brings offers valid from January 9th to 15th, making it easier for concert-goers to plan their commutes to and from the venues conveniently - whether in Abu Dhabi or traveling from Dubai. For added convenience, customers are encouraged to use Careem’s ‘Later’ booking option to schedule their rides in advance and secure their trips hassle-free!



Here are some of the Careem Rides offers customers can benefit from over the next few days as they plan their Abu Dhabi concert commutes:

● Careem Rides across Emirates: If you're commuting between Emirates and planning to visit the capital, then make sure to use promo code COLD25 for 25% off two rides – save up to AED100 per ride*.

● Abu Dhabi City Rides: For affordable convenience in the capital, use promo code ADCP25 for 25% off four rides, save up to AED50 per ride**. Ideal for Abu Dhabi residents heading to and from concerts.

● 8-Hour Concert Ride: Introducing Concert Ride – the ultimate hourly ride option tailored for concert-goers! Book your ride for a flat rate of AED650, covering 8 hours and up to 340km. Say goodbye to traffic stress, parking struggles, and the hunt for a taxi. With Concert Ride, your Careem Captain will be there, ready to take you to the concert and back, so you can focus on enjoying the show!



The upcoming concerts in Abu Dhabi promise to be unforgettable, and Careem Rides aims to help music fans focus on the experience, without worrying about their commutes.



Whether customers choose to benefit from the promo codes or opt for the 8-hour Concert Ride—where the Captain stays with them to eliminate the stress of finding a ride after the show—it’s all just a tap away on the Careem Everything app. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the music! Download the Careem app from the App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download, and book your concert ride today!





MENAFN12012025007469016123ID1109080756