Al Noor Center For Blind Holds Information Booth To Mark World Braille Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Noor Center for the Blind organized an information booth on Braille, light in your hands, at the Place Vendome Mall in Doha, to mark World Braille Day, which annually falls on January 4.

In a statement yesterday, the center highlighted that the three-day event was intended to raise awareness about the significance of the Braille system in the lives of blind individuals, as a vital vehicle for and engagement. The event highlighted Braille's evolution from conventional tools to modern as part of the center's efforts to enhance social awareness and showcase the potential of the Braille system in empowering visually impaired individuals to actively engage in various areas of life.

Director of the Communication and Media Office at Al Noor Center, Shaheen Hamad Al Sulaiti, said the booth highlighted the center's unwavering efforts to raise public awareness about the significance of the Braille system and its role in empowering visually impaired individuals to be included in the community.

He emphasized that the activities and events held alongside the booth were aimed to break down barriers between community members and strengthen their understanding of the importance of an environment conducive that helps blind individuals advance their skills and actively engage in diverse aspects of life.

Head of the center's Implementation and Follow-up Department, Muneera Al Adhba, the booth was organized as part of the center's vision to foster engagement among the community members and shine a spotlight on the capabilities of persons with visual impairment.

She added that the booth was a unique opportunity for visitors to have a closer look as Braille's cutting-edge tools sand interact with the provided activities, thereby strengthening the importance of helping blind individuals contribute to building a unified community.

The event showcased a collection of items that highlighted the historical and technological stages that the Braille system has undergone, including old printing machines that were used for manually writing texts in Braille.

Al Noor Center for the Blind is one of the centers of the Qatar Social Work Foundation operating under the Ministry of Social Development and Family.