Mumbai Teen Ira Jadhav Slams 346 In U19 Women's 50-Over Match To Script History

Alur (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 12 (IANS) The 14-year-old Ira Jadhav of Mumbai scripted history with an unbeaten 346 off 157 balls laced with 42 fours and 16 sixes to register the highest individual score in Women's U-19 One Day Trophy history.

Her assault came against Meghalaya at Alur Ground on Sunday when the teenager smashed the ball at a strike rate of 220.38 during her meritorious knock.

Jadhav also broke Smriti Mandhana's age-group record for the highest U19 score by an Indian as she became the first Indian (man or woman) to score a triple century across any BCCI-organised limited-overs tournament.

Her triple-ton guided Mumbai to a monumental 563/3 in 50 overs - the highest score by an Indian women's domestic side across all tournaments and age groups.

The overall record for the highest individual score in a women's U-19 match is held by South Africa's Lizelle Lee, who scored an unbeaten 427 for Mpumalanga against Kei in 2010.

Jadhav, opening the innings, was instrumental in a 274-run partnership for the second wicket with captain Hurley Gala, who scored 116 off 79 balls. She contributed 149 off 71 deliveries to the stand. She then shared a 186-run partnership with Diksha Pawar, with Jadhav scoring 137 off just 50 balls. Meghalaya's bowlers struggled under the assault, with three conceding over 100 runs each.

In December, Jadhav entered the WPL 2025 auction pool as one of the youngest players, alongside Anshu Nagar, aged 13 and 14, respectively. Despite her talent, Jadhav went unsold in the mini-auction.

A student at Shardashram Vidyamandir International School - the alma mater of cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar - Jadhav was named among the standbys for India's U19 T20 World Cup squad set to travel to Malaysia.