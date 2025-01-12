Kuwait Min. Of Social Affairs: Almikshat 3 Draws 150,000 Visitors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The number of visitors to the "Almikshat 3" project has reached nearly 150,000, including citizens, residents, and visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, said Acting Undersecretary of the of Social Affairs Khaled Al-Ajmi Sunday.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Ajmi, who doubles as Chairman of the National Cooperative Projects Committee, described this figure as unprecedented and historic, noting that such a record was not achieved in the previous two editions of the project.

He emphasized that the milestone reflects the remarkable success of the third edition of the event.

Al-Ajmi revealed that a range of exceptional activities and surprises are being planned for January and February to coincide with the national celebrations, promising visitors a unique experience that reinforces "Almikshat 3" as a leading destination for citizens, residents, and visitors from Kuwait and abroad.

He added that, due to the overwhelming turnout, the operating hours of "Almikshat 3" have been extended to run from 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM, ensuring visitor comfort and enabling them to enjoy the full array of activities offered.

Al-Ajmi explained that "Almikshat 3" has become a major attraction, reflecting significant advancements in its infrastructure and offerings, which were designed to meet the needs of all segments of society, contributing to the project's historic success.

He highlighted that the project has played a substantial role in advancing the goals of Kuwait Vision 2035 by stimulating the local economy and revitalizing the tourism sector, marking a qualitative step toward diversifying the country's sources of income.

Al-Ajmi extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Interior for its pivotal role in organizing visitor entry and addressing logistical challenges, and praised the Ministry of Information, represented by the digital "Platform 51," the News Sector, and its key pillars (Radio and Television of Kuwait), for their significant efforts in spotlighting the project's exceptional activities and events.

He expressed appreciation for the collaboration of all participating entities, including the Ministry of Health and the Kuwait Fire Force, which contributed to this national success.

He noted that this achievement underscores the importance of joint efforts in promoting tourism and economic development in Kuwait.

Almikshat 3 project includes 60 designated family areas and hosts entertainment events during public holidays, ensuring an enjoyable experience for everyone. It features enhancements such as over thirty restaurants and cafes, an expanded popular cafe, and additional public facilities to better serve citizens, residents, and visitors. (end) ays

