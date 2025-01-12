Philippines sends coast guard ship to challenge Chinese patrols in disputed south china sea

(MENAFN) In response to Chinese patrol boats seeking to "alter the existing status quo" in the disputed South China Sea, the Philippines announced on Sunday that it had sent out a coast guard ship.



Despite a 2016 international tribunal verdict that contradicted Beijing's claims to the majority of the key waterway, there have been frequent skirmishes or tense standoffs between Philippine and Chinese warships. The waters are also claimed by Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei.



Chinese patrol ships have approached the main Philippine island of Luzon as near as 60 nautical miles (111 kilometers) west this year, according to Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela.



“Their goal is to normalize such deployments, and if these actions go unnoticed and unchallenged, it will enable them to alter the existing status quo,” he declared in a statement.



Later, he informed reporters that Manila had sent a coast guard ship to the region to oppose the "unlawful" Chinese patrols.



