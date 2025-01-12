Stampede at Umayyad Mosque in Damascus kills three people

(MENAFN) A tragic stampede at the renowned Umayyad Mosque in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Friday resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to Governor Maher Marwan. The governor confirmed to state news agency SANA that the incident occurred during a civilian event at the mosque, which led to the fatal crush.



The White Helmets rescue group reported that the victims were three women, and five children sustained fractures in the chaos. They also confirmed that they successfully rescued a young girl from the crowd during the incident.



Local newspaper Al-Watan revealed that the stampede took place during the distribution of free meals organized by a social media influencer. Chef Abu Omar, a YouTuber with a restaurant in Istanbul, had posted a video earlier showcasing the preparations for the distribution at the mosque.



The tragic incident followed a visit by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to the Umayyad Mosque earlier in the day, highlighting the unexpected nature of the event.

