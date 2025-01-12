(MENAFN) An oil tanker stranded in German waters is part of Russia's "shadow fleet," which Berlin claims is used to evade sanctions, according to German authorities.



On Friday, Germany's maritime authorities (CCME) announced that tugboats had been sent in to secure the Panamanian-flagged ship, Eventin, after it lost power and steering.



Russian President Vladimir is accused by German Foreign Annalena Baerbock of "circumventing" sanctions and endangering European security by "ruthlessly deploying a fleet of rusty tankers."



Russia has yet to comment on this incident, despite previously refusing to address claims that it has a shadow fleet.



Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the US, UK, and EU placed sanctions on Russia's energy sector.



The tanker was 274 meters (898 feet) long and 48 meters (157 feet) broad, and it was carrying roughly 99,000 tonnes of oil, according to the CCME's initial report of the vessel cruising German waters.



