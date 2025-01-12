Ukraine captures two North Korean soldiers in Kursk oblast, provides medical care

(MENAFN) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast had taken two North Korean as prisoners of war.



Zelensky said the two guys are in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv and are receiving "necessary medical assistance".



The president expressed his gratitude to Special Operation Forces soldiers and Ukrainian paratroopers for apprehending the North Koreans.



Russian and North Korean soldiers typically kill injured North Koreans "to erase any evidence of North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine," he continued, adding that "this was not an easy task."



According to a statement from the Ukrainian intelligence agency, the detainees were apprehended on January 9 and "provided with all the necessary medical care as stipulated by the Geneva Convention" before being transported to Kyiv.



"They are being held in appropriate conditions that meet the requirements of international law," the intelligence service's statement saw.



