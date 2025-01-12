"Prominent Influencer Rajveer Singh aka RV Honored Amidst 13,000 Guests at the World’s Largest Gujarati Food Festival, A Grand Celebration!"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 12th Jan 2025: The inaugural day of the world's largest Gujarati Food Festival 2025, held at Kora Kendra Ground, Borivali West, Mumbai, on January 10, was a massive success. With over 13,000 enthusiastic attendees, the festival kicked off on a grand note, celebrating Gujarat's rich culinary and cultural heritage. Supported by Gujarat Tourism, the event promises an authentic experience for food lovers and culture enthusiasts alike.



Organized by R Mind Events, now in its fourth season, the Gujarati Food Festival has become a beloved tradition. The event spans three exciting days, from January 10 to 12, offering an immersive journey through Gujarat's vibrant flavors and traditions. Founder Yukkit Vora,Tushar Dixit and Kaushal Aacharya visionary with 20 years of experience, emphasized the festival's mission to showcase the depth and diversity of Gujarati cuisine while dispelling the myth that it is only sweet. The menu boasts iconic dishes such as Umbariyo, Locho, Malai Gola, Walyas Goti Soda, and more, offering a perfect blend of sweet, salty, sour, and spicy flavors.



The festival was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Shri Gopal Shetty ji, a respected leader celebrated for his contributions to Borivali's development. Other notable attendees included Bhavesh Kothari ji, Vibha Narshana, and Rajveer Singh, a prominent content creator with 1.7 million followers who was accompanied by aspiring photographer Roshan Kamble.



The cultural program was equally enthralling. Renowned Gujarati singer Sunil Soni captivated the audience with his lively performances, while anchor Kkomal Shah ensured the energy remained high throughout the day. Folk music and dance performances added a traditional touch, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration.



The Gujarati Food Festival, supported by Gujarat Tourism, underscores the growing appeal of food tourism and the importance of preserving culinary heritage. By celebrating Gujarat's diverse flavors and cultural expressions, the event serves as a gateway to the soul of the state.



With last day on 12th Jan 2025, visitors can look forward to even more gastronomic delights, cultural performances, and unforgettable memories. Don’t miss this opportunity to savor the true essence of Gujarat at Kora Kendra Ground, Borivali, Mumbai.







MENAFN12012025005698012490ID1109080357