Germany's foreign trade surplus rises to USD20.3B in November

(MENAFN) Germany's foreign trade surplus saw a notable increase in November, rising to €19.7 billion (USD20.3 billion) from €13.4 billion in October, according to data released by Destatis on Thursday. This significant jump in the surplus reflects a stronger performance in exports and a reduction in imports on a monthly basis.



On a yearly comparison, Germany’s exports experienced a 3.5 percent decline, totaling €127.3 billion in November, while imports also fell by 2.9 percent, reaching €107.6 billion. Despite the year-on-year drop, Germany’s monthly foreign trade performance showed improvement, with exports increasing by 2.1 percent and imports declining by 3.3 percent from October to November.



Germany's trade with European Union (EU) members accounted for a substantial portion of its foreign trade, with exports to EU countries totaling €67.8 billion and imports from these countries amounting to €55.0 billion in November. Trade with countries outside the EU also played a significant role, as exports to non-EU nations reached €59.5 billion, while imports from these countries totaled €52.6 billion during the same period.



Notably, Germany’s exports to the United States saw a strong 14.5 percent rise, reaching €14.0 billion, making the US its largest export destination. Exports to China fell by 4.2 percent to €6.6 billion, while exports to the United Kingdom increased by 8.6 percent, reaching €7.2 billion. In terms of imports, China remained Germany’s largest supplier, with imports from China totaling €13.4 billion in November.

