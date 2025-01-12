(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The capital's community has handed over 500 more FPV drones and 50 Mavic 3Ts to the of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine“Rubizh”.

According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this in his Telegram .

“I met with the soldiers of the Svoboda battalion, who are fighting as part of the brigade, and handed over this equipment. The soldiers were on rotation and have already gone to the front line. I handed the defenders 90 awards from the capital and thanked them for their courage,” said the mayor.

Robert“Madiar” Browdy

According to Klitschko, last year the capital allocated UAH 435 million from the Kyiv budget to the 4th Brigade. These are funds for equipment and urgent needs that the city transfers to military units at their request.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kyiv handed over a modernly equipped mobile schoo l to the Third Assault Brigade to teach FPV drones.

Photo: Vitalii Klitschko / Telegram