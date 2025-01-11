Army Day Mela In Bengaluru Inspires Civilians With Hands-On Weaponry, Soldier Experiences

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 12 (IANS) Thousands of students, NCC cadets and youth had a thrilling experience as the Indian Army, to celebrate the 77th Day, organised a "Know Your Army Mela 2025" in Bengaluru.

The event, held on Saturday at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, allowed the people to touch and experience rare weaponry first-hand.

The event was hosted by the headquarters of the Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area in Bengaluru.

Major General V.T. Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, inaugurated the programme by releasing tricolour balloons and felicitating the 'Veer Naris'.

A large number of people, including students, NCC cadets, and civilians of all ages, attended the Mela and gained first-hand insights into the life of Indian soldiers.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to interact with soldiers and learn about the weaponry on display.

Activities included horse riding and rope climbing, which added to the excitement.

Children and elderly attendees were particularly thrilled to hold a rocket launcher on their shoulders.

The manoeuvres of army motorbikes and para-motor demonstrations provided a spectacular visual treat.

Visitors could climb into tanks and explore their interiors, witnessing the equipment used by soldiers.

Displays included tanks with mine-clearing capabilities, bulletproof vehicles, missiles, NBC (nuclear, biological, and chemical) warfare suits, drones, and communication systems.

The highlight of the event was the performance by the Shwet Ashwa Motorcycle Display Team of the Corps of Military Police, holders of a Guinness World Record.

The Khukri dance, symbolising the courage and warrior spirit of the Gorkhas, performed by 4/8 Gorkha Rifles, also captivated the audience.

Major Deep Chandra from the 4/8 Gorkha Rifles, told IANS, "This event is organised to celebrate Army Day. The main purpose of displaying weapons is to give people a first-hand experience of weapons they usually see on television, in films, or games. It's a big moment for them. As budding soldiers, we used to dream of holding our weapons. Today, civilians are lining up at the weaponry stalls to experience this themselves. The event conveys that the army is accessible and welcomes everyone. The goal is to create awareness and provide civilians with an opportunity to connect with the Armed Forces."

He added, "This is a significant step in creating awareness among civilians about the Armed Forces. Events like this allow them to understand a soldier's life and how weapons are used in defence."

Ankit, a student from Saint Joseph University, said, "It was an amazing experience to see weapons up close. It helps me prepare for my upcoming exams and motivates me to join the Indian Army. Special thanks to Major General V.T. Mathew for taking the initiative to showcase the weapons. My father is in the army, and I've been familiar with army life for 20 years."

NCC Cadet Abhishek shared, "I feel inspired to join the army and serve the country after attending this event and experiencing the weapons. I've always wanted to join the army, which is why I joined the NCC. Hopefully, I will get the opportunity to serve India."

Another visitor, Aditya, said, "My father recently retired from the army. I have always been inspired to join the forces and have already taken the necessary exams."

Vinay Kedar, a serving traffic policeman from Bengaluru, encouraged others, saying, "I want to convey to all youth to visit events like this and pursue their dreams. These events motivate individuals to join the Army, Navy, or Air Force -- wherever they aspire to serve. It's a fantastic event, and I'm delighted to be here."

His daughter, Kavalavi Kedar, added, "I am proud of the Indian Army. Holding rifles gave me goosebumps, and I feel inspired to join the army."

Rissa Cauvery commented, "The NCC trains you to join the Army, which is incredible. Army life is extraordinary."

"It's quite interesting. The most fascinating part is that they are allowing us to get up close and personal with all the weapons. Usually, such events are more restrictive. I had applied to join the Army, but unfortunately, I wasn't selected. This event is definitely engaging," said Aditya, who works in a sales company.

Raksha shared her thoughts, saying, "It's a great feeling to be here and realise how soldiers carry such heavy guns to protect our nation. It's truly inspiring. The experience motivates us to consider joining the Army. The Army personnel are very welcoming and explain everything in a detailed and friendly manner. Some of the weapons weigh seven to eight kilos! Women should also come forward and participate in all sectors, including the Armed Forces."