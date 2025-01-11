Evs Imports Increase By 29% In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The number of electric (EVs) entering Jordan increased by 29 per cent in 2024, reaching 52,849 vehicles, up from 41,048 in 2023, according to data from the free zones.

Imports of hybrid vehicles also rose by 8 per cent, totalling 24,760 vehicles during the same period. while gasoline-powered vehicle imports declined by 3 per cent, with 34,161 units entering Jordan in 2024, down from the previous year, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

In total, Jordan imported 130,611 vehicles in 2024, marking a 7 per cent rise compared with 2023, with a total value of vehicle imports amounting to JD1.558 billion.

Exports from Jordan's free zones demonstrated strong growth as well, with vehicle exports rising by 20 per cent to 137,861 units, while the total value of exports increased by 29 per cent, reaching JD2.138 billion.