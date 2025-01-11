Jordan's Mobile Phone Imports Total Jd176m In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's imports of mobile phones in 2024 amounted to some JD176 million, with a total of 1.855 million devices, President of the Association of Mobiles and Accessories Investors Ahmad Alloush said on Saturday.

In a statement cited by Al Mamlaka TV, Alloush noted that imports during the first 11 months of 2024 reached JD165 million for 1.72 million devices, adding that December alone saw imports valued at JD11 million for 135,000 devices.

Alloush highlighted a 13.7 per cent increase in the value of imports in 2024 compared to 2023, when imports totalled JD154.6 million. The number of imported devices also rose by 7.5 per cent, from 1.726 million in 2023 to 1.855 million in 2024.

Discussing the general trend of mobile phone imports over recent years, he noted a consistent decline since 2020, pointing out that the value of imports dropped from JD221.3 million in 2020 to JD205.3 million in 2021, marking a 7.2 per cent decrease.

In 2022, imports continued to fall, reaching JD175 million, a 14.7 per cent drop compared to 2021, alongside a decline in the number of devices from 2 million to 1.8 million, according to the association president.

The downward trend persisted in 2023, with imports decreasing by 12.2 per cent compared to 2022, amounting to JD154.6 million, and the number of devices falling to 1.726 million, he added.

Alloush stressed that the growth observed in 2024 represents a "positive" shift in the mobile phone market, with increased demand and improved values and quantities of imports after years of steady decline.