Royal Court Chief Reiterates Jordan's Dedication To Development, Peace, Arab Unity

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's stability and humanitarian commitment remain steadfast under King Abdullah's leadership, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi said on Saturday.

During separate meetings at the Royal Hashemite Court, attended by His Majesty's Adviser for Tribal Affairs, Kneiaan Bluwi, Issawi engaged with delegations from the Hussein Refugee Camp, female leaders from Ain Al Basha District, and representatives from the Ma'in area in Madaba.

Issawi emphasized the King's unwavering commitment to Jordan's growth, stability, and justice, highlighting the significant national achievements attained under His Majesty's leadership across various sectors, according to a Royal Court statment.

He also said that His Majesty's vision aims to establish a resilient Jordan capable of confronting both internal and external challenges while fostering sustainable development that ensures a dignified life for all citizens.

"The vision is realised through persistent efforts to strengthen the economy, empower youth, and enhance institutional development."

Issawi also stressed that Jordan's modernisation agenda, grounded in the values of justice and dignity, reflects the unwavering resolve of its Hashemite leadership to position Jordan as a beacon of progress and prosperity in the region.

Issawi also addressed Jordan's political and humanitarian stances on pivotal Arab causes, particularly His Majesty's continuous diplomatic and political initiatives to stop the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensure the consistent and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to its people.

He also reiterated the Kingdom's steadfast support for Palestine and its strong commitment to Arab unity, underscoring Jordan's role in promoting security and peace across the region.

Issawi also commended Her Majesty Queen Rania and the positions of HRH Crown Prince Hussein in both humanitarian and political spheres.

He also highlighted Jordan's continued support for its brothers in Syria and Lebanon amidst the ongoing challenges in the region.

The speakers reiterated their unwavering support for His Majesty, standing resolutely behind his efforts to elevate the country and his noble stances in defence of the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

They also expressed gratitude for their Hashemite leadership's tireless efforts to advance the Kingdom, emphasising the importance of the King's direct ongoing communication with the citizens.

They also highlighted the significance of the Royal initiatives launched by His Majesty, which have become sources of inspiration across all regions of the Kingdom.

The delegations also commended the collective efforts of Her Majesty the Queen, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, and the courage of Her Royal Highness Princess Salma in their support for the Palestinian people.

They also reaffirmed the critical importance of the Hashemite custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, ensuring their protection and the preservation of their Arab identity.