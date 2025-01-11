Pampered Spirit Under New Ownership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local Entrepreneur To Take Over Point Pleasant Boro Spa

POINT PLEASANT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brianna Donan, Jersey Shore native, took over ownership of Point Pleasant Boro's Pampered Spirit, a massage business in operation in the Boro since 2007, currently located on Beaver Dam Road, near the Bridge Avenue intersection.Pampered Spirit offers a variety of massage and wellness services including: therapeutic massage, hand and foot treatments, salt therapy, and couples massages. It also serves customers at home for spa parties via a mobile spa, and offers corporate wellness packages.“I began working in massage because of the physical and emotional benefit it brings – I've seen this not only through my day-to-day work as a massage therapist but also in my own life,” said Donan, owner of Pampered Spirit.“Taking over such a loved local institution, like Pampered Spirit, presents an opportunity to bring my passion and expertise for massage to the Jersey shore community and beyond. I'm looking forward to expanding our offerings to bring integrated wellness opportunities to clients.”“Pampered Spirit's mission has always been to bring a high quality, comfortable and unique spa experience to our customers – whether it's at home via our mobile spa parties, in a corporate wellness setting, or at the spa itself,” said Bridget Riley, former owner.“Brianna brings a fresh perspective and a profound understanding of customers' needs to the business. I'm excited to see it thrive and grow under her leadership.”Donan continued, of her hopes to expand the business in the future,“As we grow, I want to expand our offerings to support medical massage needs, such as integrated injury recovery, post-surgical wellness, and the Norton technique of manual lymphatic drainage and complete decongestive therapy with garment wrapping. I think there is a real need for these services and patients can benefit immensely from holistic care.”The change in ownership officially took place on January 10, 2025. Pampered Spirit will remain open through the transition and clients can continue to book as normal. Customers can book online at pamperedspirit or call 732-299-8793.About Pampered SpiritPampered Spirit is a massage business in Point Pleasant, New Jersey that takes an integrated approach to wellness. Its licensed massage therapists customize treatment for each client to provide the best experience possible. Aside from its onsite offerings, Pampered Spirit also has a“mobile spa” for in-home spa experiences, events, bachelorette parties, and more, as well as corporate wellness packages. The business is located at Suite 202, 1401 Beaver Dam Road in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Customers can book online at pamperedspirit or by calling 732-299-8793.

