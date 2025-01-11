Martin Šoltys Took Third Place In The Sixth Stage Of The Dakar Rally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aliyyah Koloc, after starting from the back, rode off in the dark to a top-30 position.

MONACO, FRANCE, January 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Martin Šoltys scored his first podium finish at this year's Dakar. In today's sixth stage, the longest in this year's itinerary, the Tatra Buggyra ZM Racing truck driver achieved an excellent third place and remains fourth overall. Aliyyah Koloc, in Buggyra ZM Racing colors, finished 30th in the ultimate car category today, moving up four places to 32nd overall. Karel Poslední, driving the second truck placed thirteenth in the day's classification, and his overall Dakar position is fourteenth.Martin Šoltys admitted that the organizers had prepared a truly challenging route for the crews and their trucks. "Today was a massacre. The first half was very fast. We were flying, and there was no navigation problem. Then came a long route, followed by 220 racing kilometers. They said it would be only a few percent dunes, but it was more or less all in sand. The track was very challenging. Our truck has no issues; everything is fine," said the experienced Tatra Buggyra EVO3 driver.He especially praised his navigator, Vlastimil Miksch. "I have to praise Vlastik because he is improving a lot. We were lost a little bit just before the finish and lost about two or three minutes when we had to go back. But that was the only place where he hesitated. In the dunes, he was perfect," added Martin Šoltys.For Aliyyah Koloc to even start the stage, a challenging 36-hour logistical operation had to take place at the Buggyra bivouac, resulting in a repaired Red-Lined REVO T1+. This allowed the young pilot to return to Dakar with full vigor."I had to be gentle with the clutch, which was especially difficult in the dunes," admitted the 20-year-old Buggyra racer.Today's stage was not easy at all. "It was crazy. It was very dusty for the first hundred kilometers. We thought we passed one car, but we passed two at once," she described.Starting from the back, she finished the stage in absolut darkness. "It was beautiful to see the sunset, but I tried to hurry to minimize the time spent in the dark. Then, when we passed other cars or motorbikes in the dunes, it was very dusty. And with the lights, you can't see anything. That's why we were slower there," Aliyyah Koloc explained.

