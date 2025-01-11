Ambala Cant Airport To Be Operational By Feb: Anil Vij

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 11 (IANS) Haryana Anil Vij on Saturday said the Ambala Cantonment domestic airport is a significant achievement for the region and would be operational by February.

He said the airport would enhance connectivity for Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, the airport would support the landing of large aircraft and operate efficiently in all weather conditions.

During an inspection of the airport, Vij said almost all preparations for the domestic airport are complete. During the inspection, Vij discussed the progress with the Superintendent Engineer and reviewed the security arrangements.

He was informed that security equipment“is arriving soon and will be installed at gates and other designated areas”. The minister instructed officials to properly level and clean the premises to enhance the airport's aesthetics.

Speaking to the media, Vij emphasised that the domestic airport at Ambala Cantonment would be highly beneficial for the public. Vij highlighted that Ambala is an old railway junction connecting multiple states, and the new airport will further increase its significance and beautify the cantonment.

He said he had discussions with the Union Civil Aviation Minister in Delhi, which expedited the airport's development.

Initially, central police forces were to be stationed at the airport, but he advocated for Haryana Police instead.

“Police personnel have been trained, and robust security measures are in place. The deployment of airport staff will also be voluntary,” the former state Home Minister said.

Vij said the state government has reached agreements with airlines for flights connecting Ambala and Hisar. He sought the inclusion of major airlines like Air India and IndiGo to facilitate flights to other states.

He assured that the airport could handle large aircraft and operate in all weather conditions. Among others present during the inspection were Superintendent Engineer Harpal Singh and Executive Engineer Ritesh Aggarwal.