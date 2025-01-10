HMPV: New Virus In Town

Date
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) What is HMPV?
HMPV is a respiratory virus that spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. It can also spread through contaminated surfaces and direct contact with infected individuals. While most cases result in mild symptoms, it can lead to severe complications, such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis, in certain high-risk groups.
Who is at Risk?
While anyone can contract HMPV, the following groups are especially vulnerable:
Young children under 5 years, especially those born prematurely.
Older adults over 65 years of age.
People with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD.
Individuals with weakened immune systems due to conditions such as HIV/AIDS , cancer , or autoimmune disorders.
Symptoms to Watch Out For:
HMPV symptoms can range from mild to severe and include:
Fever
Fatigue
Stuffy nose
Cough (dry or productive)
Sore throat
Body aches
Wheezing or difficulty breathing (in severe cases)
If untreated, HMPV can lead to complications like pneumonia, severe asthma flare-ups, or bronchiolitis.
When to Seek Medical Help?
It's crucial to seek immediate medical attention if you or a loved one experiences:
Difficulty breathing
Persistent high fever (lasting more than three days)
Bluish skin, lips, or nails
Severe dehydration symptoms (dry mouth, dizziness, reduced urination)
Worsening of pre-existing health conditions
Diagnosis and testing:
Doctors can diagnose HMPV based on symptoms and confirm it through an RT-PCR test using a nasal or throat swab. In severe cases, additional tests like chest X-rays may be required.
How to Prevent HMPV?
Protect yourself and your family by following these measures:
Wash hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds.
Use hand sanitizers when soap and water are unavailable.
Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose.
Dispose of tissues properly and wash your hands afterward.
Avoid Close Contact
Stay away from sick individuals and avoid crowded places during outbreaks.
Clean and Disinfect Surfaces
Regularly sanitize frequently touched items like phones, doorknobs, and toys.
Wear Masks
Use masks in crowded public spaces or during outbreaks.
Avoid Smoking
Smoking weakens the respiratory system and increases vulnerability to infections.
Special Care for Jammu and Kashmir Residents
The colder climate of Jammu and Kashmir makes residents, especially young children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic conditions, more vulnerable to respiratory infections like HMPV. Parents should take extra care to protect children under 5 years, while older adults are advised to consult healthcare providers at the first sign of respiratory symptoms. Those with compromised immunity should closely monitor their health and seek timely medical attention to avoid severe complications.
By staying informed and taking preventive steps, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from HMPV this season. Let's work together and spread the information to ensure a healthier, safer winter for everyone in Jammu and Kashmir.
The author is a PhD Neurobiology, Department of Life Sciences, School of Natural Sciences, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence
