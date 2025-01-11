OPPO Unveils Innovative AI Solutions at the 2025 Google Cloud Shenzhen Summit to Boost Smartphone Productivity and Security

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, January 10, 2025: Global leading smart device brand OPPO debuted at the 2025 Cloud Shenzhen Summit, announcing further expansion of its collaboration with Google Cloud in AI productivity applications and cloud security, unveiling a series of new features.



Kai Tang, President of OPPO's Software Engineering, said: “OPPO collaborates with top global companies with an open mindset, striving to integrate cutting-edge AI into our products. Google is one of the leaders in the global AI field, and I believe that the partnership between OPPO and Google will bring users a more efficient and secure next-generation AI experience.”

OPPO and Google Expand Collaboration in AI Productivity



In the Find X8 series launched in international markets, OPPO has utilized Google's Gemini model in several efficient productivity tools:



• AI Recording Summary: Supports multi-speaker recognition, automatically identifying and extracting key information to condense lengthy meetings into concise summaries.

• AI Assistant for Notes: AI-assisted editing, continuation writing, and intelligent formatting provide a smooth and efficient editing experience.



Based on the long-term collaborative achievements with Google in the field of AI, OPPO announces that it will introduce Google AI capabilities into more new application scenarios in the future, including:



• AI Live Call Translation: It can achieve real-time voice translation and allow users to visually see communication content in text form, eliminating language barriers.

• AI Search: Users can search with natural language or even images. It can search file names as well as the specific content in the files, helping users quickly find exactly what they need.

• AI Writing Tools: Integrated as a collaborative assistant tool within the operating system, it works across different applications and assists users in intelligently generating the required text.





OPPO Collaborates with Google Cloud on Mobile Cloud Security Architecture



While AI can bring significant convenience to users, many powerful AI applications still rely on the power of cloud computing. Ensuring the secure handling of user information in the cloud has become a significant challenge for the industry. OPPO believes smartphone manufacturers must work with cloud service providers and other partners to build end-to-end security and privacy protection capabilities, ensuring the optimal protection of user information. OPPO announced it would collaborate with Google Cloud on mobile cloud security architecture and develop Private Computing Cloud technology to provide users with a safer AI experience.



OPPO is dedicated to making AI phones accessible to everyone. By developing its own AI technologies and collaborating with leading industry partners like Google, OPPO aims to deliver the best AI experience through its smartphone devices.





