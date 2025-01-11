Safadi, Toukan Discuss Economic, Political Cooperation With EU Officials
1/11/2025 2:18:01 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan on Thursday met with EU Commissioner for Start-ups, Research, and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva to discuss enhancing cooperation between Jordan and the EU, particularly in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship.
The meeting followed a series of high-level discussions held by Safadi and Toukan with senior EU officials, aimed at bolstering ties and finalising the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which is expected to be signed soon.
Safadi also met with European Council President António Costa, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and members of the EU Political and Security Committee to discuss boosting partnerships in key sectors and addressing regional developments.
Safadi and Toukan also met with EU Commissioner for Gender Equality and Crisis Management Hadja Habib and EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica.
The talks focused on advancing economic and investment cooperation programmes and advancing progress on the Strategic Partnership Agreement, which aims to deepen Jordan-EU relations.
