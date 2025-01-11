PM Modi Has Guaranteed Permanent House To All Delhi Slum Dwellers: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi has guaranteed that the BJP will provide each Delhi slum dweller with a permanent house, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Addressing a 'Slum Bastī Pradhan Conference', organised on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru here, HM Shah said the Modi has delivered every welfare scheme on the ground which it promised.

The Modi government provides 5 kg of free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people, houses for 3.5 crore poor families, cylinders for more than 10 crore poor, electricity to 2.62 lakh homes in 6 lakh villages, and constructed toilets in 12 lakh homes, he said.

Around 1,000 slum cluster leaders attended the event, which was welcomed by Delhi BJP's Election Incharge, MP Baijayant Panda.

HM Shah mentioned that last year, on this very day, there was the victorious chant of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha (consecration), and today the BJP has given the war cry for forming the Delhi government.

He said Delhi BJP has engaged with slum residents for 26 weeks, listening to their woes, anger over unfulfilled promises, and even listed out their concerns to initiate solutions.

“When our manifesto comes, it will address every pain you face. The BJP's manifesto is not like that of the AAP, where they take votes and return after five years with new false promises. The BJP's manifesto is Modi's guarantee, and it will be fulfilled on the ground,” said Shah.

He encouraged the slum dwellers to be the liberators of Delhi, helping to free it from“AAP-da” or calamity.

“On February 5, a day of liberation from corruption, dirty water, and insensitive, lying government will be marked,” he said.

He cited Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement which was misused by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to mislead Delhiites and formed government, only to break all records of corruption later.

He criticised the AAP for being the disaster for Delhi and said that Arvind Kejriwal is the disaster for AAP itself. Wherever Kejriwal and Sisodia go, all they show is bottles of alcohol to the people.

He said Kejriwal is a liar, betrayer, corrupt, and insensitive person.

His government has been insensitive to the poor and has lied to the people of Delhi who get filthy water

The highest number of failures in Class 9 and 11 are seen in Delhi and there are 5.25 lakh children with no access to schools, and many still buy water from tanks and bottles, said Shah.