Chhattisgarh News: Two Killed, 6 Injured In Centering Frame Crash At Under-Construction Building In Raipur
Date
1/11/2025 8:14:44 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chhattisgarh News: Two workers were killed, and six others injured in centring frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur, Chhattisgarh Police has informed.
The incident comes only hours after an under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station collapsed trapping around two dozen workers under the rubble. At least 23 people have been injured in the incident. Six of them were pulled out of the debris and rushed to hospital.
(More details awaited)
MENAFN11012025007365015876ID1109079166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.