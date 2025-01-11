Chhattisgarh News: Two Killed, 6 Injured In Centering Frame Crash At Under-Construction Building In Raipur

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chhattisgarh News: Two workers were killed, and six others in centring frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur, Chhattisgarh has informed.



The incident comes only hours after an under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station collapsed trapping around two dozen workers under the rubble. At least 23 people have been injured in the incident. Six of them were pulled out of the debris and rushed to hospital.

(More details awaited)