'Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam' Teaser: Sheena Chohan Shines As A Lady Cop

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Sheena Chohan will next be seen essaying the role of a fierce lady cop in the upcoming thriller "Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam". The makers recently released the captivating teaser for the drama, leaving the movie buffs impressed with her powerful performance.

Sheena Chohan has made quite an impact with her portrayal of a fierce and determined cop, who is driven by justice. The initial glimpse of "Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam" has garnered a lot of appreciation from not just the viewers, but also from the critics. Her recent transformation into a cop has been described as bold, brilliant, and breathtaking. Some of the comments praising her performance read,“Power, grace, and authority-Sheena Chohan's cop avatar in her new South feature film is a must-watch. She owns the screen and brings fire and finesse to her cop role",“Sheena Chohan's cop avatar sets the screen on fire", and“Strength meets elegance in Sheena Chohan's portrayal of a cop. She bursts as a powerhouse of talent!”

Helmed by Shravan Jonada, "Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam" has been produced by Suraksh Entertainment. JD Chakravarty will also be a part of the film's core cast.

For those who do not know, Sheena Chohan made her acting debut opposite Malayalam superstar Mammootty with "The Train". Ever since then, she has managed to carve a niche for herself across diverse cinematic genres. During her tenure as an actress, she has portrayed several strong, and multifaceted female characters.

Talking about Sheena Chohan's upcoming projects, she will be making her B-town debut with "Sant Tukaram". The movie that will see Subodh Bhave in the lead narrates the tale of the 17th-century poet and well-known religious figure, Sant Tukaram.

She will also be seen as the sinister She-devil in the international thriller, "Bhayaava".

Over and above this, the talented actress will be making her Hollywood debut with "Nomad".

With all these projects lined up for release, 2025 looks very promising for Sheena Chohan.