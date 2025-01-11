Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Arun Sao Calls INDIA Bloc 'Opportunistic Alliance' Amid Rift Speculations

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, Jan 11 (IANS) Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Arun Sao on Saturday criticised the INDIA bloc, reiterating his belief that it was an 'opportunistic alliance' from the outset.

Speaking to IANS, Sao remarked,“When the INDIA bloc was formed, we had said this is an opportunistic alliance. They tried to unite against Prime Narendra Modi, but there is no ideological similarity or coordination among them. This alliance is not going to work."

He emphasised that the lack of cohesion within the bloc was becoming more apparent, stating, "This was an opportunistic alliance, and now it is being reflected again and again."

Sao's remarks came amid growing discontent within the alliance, as parties like Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, and National Conference have recently called for disbanding the INDIA bloc, questioning its relevance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will contest the upcoming local body elections alone. Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances were for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.“In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength,” he said.

Arun Sao also responded to controversial remarks made by Azad Samaj Party leader and Nagina MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, about the Maha Kumbh. Azad had suggested that only people who have committed sins would attend the Kumbh. Sao condemned these comments, calling them unfortunate and disrespectful to the faith of millions of people.

"Maha Kumbh has been an eternal and mythological symbol of faith and devotion. If someone does not believe in it, that's fine, but it is wrong to belittle the beliefs of others," he said.

Sao further addressed concerns over religious conversions in Chhattisgarh. He confirmed that the state government is taking significant steps to curb conversions, stating,“Our government is serious about conversion. After forming our government, we've taken action continuously on this issue. In the future, we are looking into making a strong and effective law on this matter."