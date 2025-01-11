Ugandan Authorities Warn Of Malaria Upsurge

(MENAFN- IANS) Kampala, Jan 11 (IANS) Uganda's Department of Meteorological Services has warned of an upsurge in malaria cases in the East African country in January.

The public weather department, under the of Water and Environment, issued its January weather update, urging the public to take precautions against malaria, one of the leading causes of death in the country.

The department called on authorities to ensure sufficient of malaria drugs in health facilities nationwide to combat the and related complications.

"Community health education, awareness campaigns, and inspections are advised. Increased surveillance of disease incidences such as malaria should be conducted and reported to the responsible authorities for immediate intervention," the statement said.

"Health units are encouraged to stock up in anticipation of increased disease cases, and communities are advised to sleep under treated mosquito nets," it added, highlighting the likelihood of significantly higher temperatures during the day and night.

January, one of the two hottest months in the country, is predicted to be dry and hazy.

Data from the Health Ministry shows that malaria kills between 70,000 and 100,000 people in Uganda annually, mostly pregnant women and children, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ministry, for every 10 sick people in Uganda, three have malaria, and for every 10 children under five years old admitted to the hospital, six have malaria, with many at risk of dying.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by a parasite that is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Early symptoms include fever, headache, and chills, and usually appear 10–15 days after the bite. Other symptoms include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, muscle or joint pain, fatigue, rapid breathing, rapid heart rate, and cough.

Malaria is mainly found in the tropical and subtropical regions of the Americas, Asia, and Africa. The term malaria comes from the Medieval Italian phrase mala aria, which means "bad air".

Malaria is common in tropical areas where it's hot and humid. In 2020, there were 241 million reported cases of malaria throughout the world, with 627,000 deaths due to malaria. The majority of these cases occur in Africa and South Asia.