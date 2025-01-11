Fire crews gets ready for more strong winds on Friday

(MENAFN) Firefighters are reinforcing for more winds Friday following a windstorm that whipped fire and coal through Los Angeles made controling the wildfires so difficult.



Winds are predicted to stay gusty into Friday afternoon in the fire area. “At least when we start off the day today, the winds will be coming from a more northerly direction. But as we go through the day, it will shift,” CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar stated Friday morning.



“Sometimes it will come from the east and sometimes from the west. That’s a concern for firefighters,” she also said.



Chinchar thinks a “tremendous improvement in the winds on Saturday,” which would bring help to fire crews in the skies; strong winds have occasionally grounded aircraft that were attempting to drop water on the fires.



But the National Weather Service in Los Angeles cautioned Thursday night that “the threat doesn’t end after Friday,” saying seaward winds will pursue into next week, spike Sunday, then again Tuesday or Wednesday.



