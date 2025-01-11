Minor Dies After Hit By Truck In South Kashmir's Awantipora

An official said that an accident took place at NHW 44 Barsoo Awantipora when a truck bearing registration number GJ39T-4614 coming from Srinagar towards Anantnag side hit a pedestrian, resulting in his on spot death, reported news agency KNO.

He has been identified as Moomin Tariq Mir (13), son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Barsoo Awantipora.

Meanwhile, have taken cognizance of the incident.

