Minor Dies After Hit By Truck In South Kashmir's Awantipora
Date
1/11/2025 9:03:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A minor boy died after he was hit by a truck in Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
An official said that an accident took place at NHW 44 Barsoo Awantipora when a truck bearing registration number GJ39T-4614 coming from Srinagar towards Anantnag side hit a pedestrian, resulting in his on spot death, reported news agency KNO.
He has been identified as Moomin Tariq Mir (13), son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Barsoo Awantipora.
Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident.
