RPI's Primary Goal Is To Bring BJP In Power, Says Ramdas Athawale On Delhi Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Party of India (RPI) led by Ramdas Athawale made a formal foray into the upcoming Delhi on Saturday, by declaring names of its 15 candidates who will take on rivals, particularly from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Speaking to IANS on his entry in Delhi politics, Ramdas Athawale affirmed his party's support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its key ally in the NDA and said that their primary objective is to make BJP victorious in the ensuing polls.

"The Republican Party of India is a registered party and partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While we fully support the BJP, we have decided to contest on 15 seats in Delhi. Our candidates will represent various communities, including Dalits, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Brahmins. However, our focus remains on ensuring that BJP's prospects are not harmed. Our primary goal is to bring BJP to power in Delhi."

He further said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is progressing at an unprecedented pace. Delhi's development is also linked to his vision. It is time for the people of Delhi to vote for BJP and reject the Kejriwal government."

Athawale accused Arvind Kejriwal of failing to deliver on his promises and being involved in large-scale corruption.

Referring to a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), he remarked, "The CAG report has exposed massive corruption in AAP government. Kejriwal came to power claiming to fight corruption but ended up shielding his corrupt ministers. The report clearly outlines irregularities, and this is proof that AAP government has betrayed the people of Delhi."

Athawale further said, "Kejriwal speaks one thing and does another. His public image and his reality are entirely different. He has even been to jail. I appeal to the people of Delhi to recognise his true face and remove him from power. He is a corrupt leader, and the city deserves better governance."

Athawale concluded by urging Delhi residents, "Bring BJP to lead Delhi, only then the national capital will achieve true development under PM Modi's leadership."