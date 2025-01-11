Ahead Of His J & K Visit, PM Modi Says Eagerly Waiting To Visit Sonamarg For Tunnel Inauguration
Date
1/11/2025 8:11:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of his visit to Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is eagerly waiting for his visit to Sonamarg to inaugrate the Z-Morh tunnel.
PM Modi will inaugrate the tunnel on January 13 at Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
“I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!,” Narendra Modi while reacting to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's post, wrote on X.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited Sonamarg to review the preparations for PM Modi's visit.
“Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort.
The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce,” Omar wrote on X.
