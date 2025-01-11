Pakistan Recall Spinners Sajid, And Abrar For West Indies Tests

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Jan 11 (IANS) Pakistan have recalled the spin duo of Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed for the upcoming two-match home Test series against West Indies, to be played in Multan from January 17. The Pakistan Board (PCB) made seven changes in the squad that toured South Africa and faced a 0-2 whitewash in the Test series.

Captain Shan Masood, vice-captain Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, and Salman Ali Agha have retained their spot in the Test side.

Haq and Mohammad Huraira have also been brought back, replacing the injured Saim Ayub and the out-of-form Abdullah Shafique. As part of workload management, the pace quartet of Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah have been rested for the series. In their place, the selectors have retained Khurram Shahzad, recalled Mohammad Ali, and included uncapped Kashif Ali. In the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, who sustained a split in his right-hand webbing during the Cape Town Test, former Pakistan U19 and Shaheen's captain Rohail Nazir has been added to the squad. Pakistan go into the series with West Indies following a 0-2 defeat in the two-match series in South Africa -- losing the first match by two wickets and the next by 10 wickets. Both the Tests in the Pakistan vs West Indies series will be played at the Niazi Stadium in Multan -- the first from January 17 to 21 while the second game will be played from January 25 to 29. Pakistan squad for the West Indies Tests: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.

Sajid and Abrar will join left-arm spinner Noman Ali in the squad to strengthen the spin department while openers Imam