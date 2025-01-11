Pakistani Court Halts Deportation Of 150 Afghan Singers And Musicians

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A Pakistani court ordered a temporary halt to the deportation of 150 Afghan singers and musicians for at least two months. The court instructed Pakistani authorities not to deport these artists until their asylum applications are processed.

Mumtaz Ahmed, the lawyer representing the 150 Afghan artists, told the Associated Press on Friday, January 10, that this court ruling is the first of its kind. He stated that these individuals have been living in uncertain conditions in Pakistan since 2023.

These artists are part of nearly half a million Afghans who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control in August 2021. Many face insecurity and a lack of legal protection in Pakistan.

The court directed Pakistan to decide on the asylum applications of the 150 Afghan artists within two months. It also allowed them to register with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and apply for refugee status.

Hashmat Ali, an Afghan singer, expressed relief at the court's decision, saying,“I am very happy and grateful to the court. I hope I will no longer face harassment and forced deportation.” He added that returning to Afghanistan would be unsafe for Afghan singers and musicians under Taliban rule.

The Taliban has declared playing, listening to, and producing music as“haram” (forbidden). During their three years of rule in Afghanistan, they arrested and tortured several musicians.

Afghan refugees in Pakistan face immense challenges, including forced deportation, harassment, and legal uncertainties. Even those with valid documents and visas have been at risk of expulsion amid harsh winter conditions and limited humanitarian support.

Over the past 18 months, Pakistan has deported more than 800,000 undocumented Afghans. Many of these deportations have occurred despite severe humanitarian conditions, leaving refugees vulnerable to hunger, cold, and persecution.

The international community must address the plight of Afghan refugees, ensuring their protection and access to basic rights. Support for host countries like Pakistan is also critical to prevent forced deportations and provide dignified living conditions for those fleeing oppression in Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram