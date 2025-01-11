Al Marmoom: Film In The Desert Showcases Immersive Artistic Experiences

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 11 January, 2025:

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is presenting a diverse array of murals, art installations, and interactive activities during the fourth edition of Al Marmoom: in the Desert. Designed to inspire creatives and emerging talent, the festival transforms their stories into innovative projects while offering them a to showcase their work to a global audience. This initiative aligns with Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy, with the festival continuing until 12 January, featuring over 80 films and immersive cultural experiences that blend heritage with innovation. These efforts reflect Dubai Culture's commitment to strengthening the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

With the theme 'Where Stories Come to Life,' the festival invites visitors to explore exceptional experiences that merge art and technology. Among the highlights is the 'Immersive Experience Zone,' showcasing cutting-edge digital exhibitions, including installations by artists such as Nuclear Samurai, Naime Pakniyat, and Rakesh Pulapa. The“Digital Gallery” features AI-powered artworks by Lina Kattan alongside contributions from Zayed University students, offering visitors the chance to explore the transformative role of technology in cultural and creative industries by creating AI-driven films and audio tracks.

The festival's artistic programme includes remarkable murals and installations. Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi presents a mural celebrating the UAE's natural landscapes, while Ghaleb Hawila's piece highlights the beauty of Arabic calligraphy, sculpture, and the local environment. Mikhail Antykov's installation delves into human personality dimensions, symbolising the interplay between individuality and nature. Artists Jasmine Mohammed Rizvi and Shakir Sulaiman, presented the mural 'Where Stories Come to Life,' which reflects the ability of filmmakers to inspire children's imaginations and encourage them to explore the world of cinema through storytelling techniques, while Emirati poet Dr Afra Atiq's poem installation, 'Under a Ghaf Tree', is inspired by the festival's layout design and evokes a sense of appreciation for the desert and the Ghaf tree.

Dubai Culture has also collaborated with local talents to curate a unique selection of creations inspired by Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. These include Hind Al Rais' designs, which celebrate the reserve's biodiversity and cultural heritage through Al Sadu-inspired patterns, and Fatema AlKaabi's illustrative works, which draw inspiration from the festival's natural surroundings. Waggish's designs reflect the whimsical charm of Al Marmoom during winter, while Hala Gebran's creations merge Western design principles with Arabic language and culture. Emirati entrepreneur Hamoud Al Hammadi's HH Perfumes captures the essence of Emirati roots, and Shamma Al Marzouqi's handwoven garments pay homage to local traditions.

Additionally, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children is hosting specialised workshops led by expert artists, offering children unique opportunities to explore ceramics, block printing on scarves with vibrant textile inks, flipbook creation, claymation, and more. These workshops aim to ignite creativity and nurture young talents.

The festival is held in collaboration with an extensive list of partners, including Dubai Mounted Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, The Climate Tribe, Lina Kattan, Emirates Airlines, Zayed University, Sandooq Al Watan, Emirates Photography Society, Maraya, Freej, Ferjan Dubai, and Immersee.