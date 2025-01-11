Russian Air Defense Incapable Of Protecting Strategic Facilities Beyond Putin's Residence And Moscow CCD
Date
1/11/2025 6:09:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian air defense systems are proving unable to defend the country's strategic facilities effectively, except for President Vladimir Putin's residence and the city of Moscow.
This assessment was shared by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
Kovalenko highlighted that Russian air defenses are increasingly vulnerable and struggle to protect critical sites across Russia, emphasizing their focus on safeguarding Moscow and Putin's personal residence.
He remarked:“This is without facing NATO yet, without Tomahawk missiles flying. It's a complete disgrace. Meanwhile, Russians conceal the losses of destroyed radars, S-300/S-400 launchers, and Pantsir-S1 systems, which are significant.”
Read also: Ukraine
's Defense Forces hit ammo depot
in Russia
's Rostov region
– source
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 11, several regions in Russia experienced drone attacks disrupting airport operations in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk. In Tambov region, drones reportedly struck residential buildings.
MENAFN11012025000193011044ID1109079036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.