(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian air defense systems are proving unable to defend the country's strategic facilities effectively, except for President Vladimir Putin's residence and the city of Moscow.

This assessment was shared by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

Kovalenko highlighted that Russian air defenses are increasingly vulnerable and struggle to protect critical sites across Russia, emphasizing their focus on safeguarding Moscow and Putin's personal residence.

He remarked:“This is without facing NATO yet, without Tomahawk missiles flying. It's a complete disgrace. Meanwhile, Russians conceal the losses of destroyed radars, S-300/S-400 launchers, and Pantsir-S1 systems, which are significant.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 11, several regions in Russia experienced drone attacks disrupting airport operations in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk. In Tambov region, drones reportedly struck residential buildings.