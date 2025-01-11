Energy Workers Restore Power To Nearly 17,000 Consumers Throughout Day
Date
1/11/2025 6:09:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Energy workers restored electricity for 16,991 consumers affected by power outages caused by combat actions over the past day.
That is according to the Ministry of Energy , as reported by Ukrinform.
“Yesterday, energy workers reconnected 16,991 consumers who were left without power due to the hostilities,” the Ministry stated.
Efforts continue to repair damaged energy infrastructure and stabilize the power grid, which has been repeatedly targeted during the war.
The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant stands at 14.12 meters, sufficient to meet the facility's needs, according to the report.
Read also: Ukraine
's regions
to develop energy independence passports
As reported earlier, energy workers restored electricity in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, where an accident at a substation caused outages on January 10.
MENAFN11012025000193011044ID1109079034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.