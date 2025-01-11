K’Taka Govt Surrendered To Naxals Rather Than Ultras Surrendering To It: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chitradurga (Karnataka), Jan 11 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, criticised the state government, claiming it has surrendered to Naxals rather than the Naxals surrendering to the government.

Speaking to the in Chitradurga city after visiting Guru Madara Channaiah Mutt on Saturday, Narayanaswamy stated, "The Naxals have not surrendered to the government. Instead, the has surrendered to the Naxals. How were these Naxals, who had remained elusive for so many years, suddenly found?"

He pointed out that the Naxals surrendered without arms or weapons, raising questions about the whereabouts of their weapons.

"Where did their weapons go? Are there more Naxals, and have these weapons been handed over to them? Such questions naturally arise," he said.

According to sources, Karnataka police have tracked the cache of weapons belonging to surrendered Maoists in Meguru forest in Chikkamagaluru district of the state. Sources confirmed on Saturday that the police have seized guns including AK-56, rifles, revolver, pistols and live bullets following continuous search for two days.

However, there has been no official statement on it yet, giving ammunition to the Opposition party in the state.

Narayanaswamy further criticised the manner of the surrender, stating, "Naxals should surrender before the police or the court. It is inappropriate for their surrender to take place at the Chief Minister's office."

The surrendered individuals included Mundagaru Latha from Mundagaru in Sringeri, Vanajakshi from Balehole in Kalasa, Sundari from Kutluru near Mangaluru, Marappa Jayanna Aroli from Raichur, Vasantha T. (aka Ramesh) from Tamil Nadu, and T.N. Jeesha from Kerala. They surrendered in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, attacking the state government, Narayanaswamy stated, "This government is protecting corrupt individuals and is itself mired in corruption. Leaders within the party are fighting over the Chief Minister's post. They don't even have the freedom to organise a dinner meeting. A divide-and-rule policy has been implemented in the state. There is also a mafia operating against Dalits, and the government is working against Dalit interests."

He further alleged, "The Congress party is controlled by a few families, including those of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister for Food K.H. Muniyappa, and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa. There is no space for other Dalit leaders within the party. A mafia is working to ensure that no one else becomes Chief Minister apart from them."