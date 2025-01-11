Actor-Politician Vijay Accuses DMK Of Misleading TN On NEET Scrapping

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay has accused the DMK of misleading the people of Tamil Nadu with false promises of scrapping the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In a post on social X, Vijay criticised Tamil Nadu Chief M. K. Stalin, saying that the DMK leader has now admitted that only the Union has the authority to abolish NEET.

Vijay argued that this revelation underscores the DMK's "deceit" during the 2021 Assembly when the party promised to scrap the exam if voted to power.

He expressed disappointment, saying, "How long will they deceive us in our own country?"

He accused the DMK of making false assurances as a tactic to gain votes and then failing to fulfil their promises once in power.

He emphasised that NEET was a major campaign issue in the 2021 Assembly elections, and the DMK had claimed they plan to abolish it.

Vijay questioned, "Now the DMK government says that only the Centre can cancel NEET. Isn't this a betrayal to people who trusted and voted for the party based on its promises?"

On Friday, CM Stalin told the Tamil Nadu Assembly that NEET would have been abolished had the INDIA bloc formed the Central government. However, he admitted that only the Union Government can scrap the exam.

CM Stalin also reminded the Assembly that during the regimes of Kalaignar Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa, NEET was not implemented in Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that the exam was introduced during the tenure of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Meanwhile, Vijay's public rally at Vikkaravandi attracted over 300,000 attendees, marking a significant moment in Tamil Nadu politics.

During the event, Vijay labelled the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as a political rival.

He accused the DMK of being a family-centric party that exploits the "Dravidian" identity for personal gains while condemning the BJP for engaging in "divisive politics".