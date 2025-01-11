ED Attaches Rs 2.85 Cr Worth Assets Of UPPCL's Ex-MD

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate, Lucknow, has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 2.85 crore of Ayodhya Prasad Mishra, former MD, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, an official said on Saturday.

The attached properties are in the form of three immovable assets -- a residential flat and a commercial shop in Lucknow and agricultural land in Gonda -- in the name of Ayodhya Prasad Mishra and his family members situated in Lucknow and Gonda Districts.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by UP Vigilance, PS Lucknow, under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption Act,1988 against Mishra.

It was alleged that Mishra earned a total income of Rs 1.92 crore (approx) from legitimate sources in the prescribed period, against which Rs 5.08 crore was spent on creation of assets. Thus, in relation to the income Rs 3.15 crore was spent in excess by him, which has been found to be 163.23 per cent more than his legitimate income during the period.

The ED investigation revealed that Mishra utilised the bank accounts of his family members to channel and integrate illicit funds acquired by him into the acquisition of various immovable properties, said a statement.

The Proceeds of Crime (POC) were parked through acquisition of agricultural/commercial/residential property in Lucknow and Gonda in his name and in the name of his family members.

In a separate case, ED, Agartala conducted coordinated search operations across multiple locations in Tripura on Friday under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, targeting inter-state drug cartels involved in the trafficking of narcotic substances, including Ganja and Phensedyl.

During the search operations, substantial amount (around 66 kg) of high-quality Ganja (marijuana) along with other incriminating evidence, including financial records, details of benami properties, and electronic devices were recovered and seized.