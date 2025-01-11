Kartik Aaryan Visits His Alma Mater, Rekindles Memories From Academic Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) star Kartik Aaryan, who has been basking in the success of his movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', visited his alma mater.

On Saturday, the took to his Instagram to share a of himself as he paid a visit to DY Patil University where he studied engineering.

He expressed his gratitude to his gurus as he rekindled his memories from his academic days. He wrote in the caption,“From sitting on the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it's been DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has bagged a Dharma Productions project after his fallout with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

Recently, KJo took to his Instagram to reveal the upcoming romantic film, captioning it,“Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans”.

In a quirky promotional video, Kartik introduces his character, Ray as a self-proclaimed mama's boy with a tumultuous dating history. He admits to having had three girlfriends, each of whom faced a tough time after their breakups. Determined to break the cycle, Ray vows to make his fourth relationship succeed, no matter what.

The makers of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have come together to present 'Tu Meri Main Tera'. The film will be presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

The fallout between Kartik and Karan became one of the most talked-about controversies in the industry, especially after their much-anticipated film 'Dostana 2' was shelved. However, after a period of tension and distance, the two decided to reconcile and collaborate on a new project.