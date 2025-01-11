Russia Attacked By Drones Overnight Flights Suspended At Airports In Three Cities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 11, several regions of Russia were attacked by drones. Airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk temporarily suspended flights, while in Tambov region, drones crashed into apartment buildings.

This was reported by the Telegram ASTRA , as cited by Ukrinform.

According to the channel, citing the Air Agency of Russia, restrictions at the airports were introduced to ensure "the safety of civilian aircraft flights." By 07:00 (Kyiv time), the restrictions were lifted.

In Tambov region, Acting Governor Yevgeny Pervishov stated that drones crashed into two apartment buildings in the town of Kotovsk overnight. He claimed that "the buildings sustained minor damage" and no fires broke out. According to him, several people were injured by glass shards and received medical assistance.

Telegram channels close to Russian security agencies, such as Baza and Mash, reported that at least five people were injured, according to BBC Russia .

'sin's

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its air defense systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 85 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian territory. This included: 31 drones destroyed over the Black Sea, 16 over Voronezh region and Krasnodar Krai, 14 over the Sea of Azov, four over Belgorod region, two intercepted over Tambov region, and one drone each over Crimea and Kursk region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 10, Russians attacked the Ukrainian capital with strike drones. In Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a drone hit the technical floor of a 16-story residential building.