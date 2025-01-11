Police Dismantle 50 Schemes For Smuggling Draft Dodgers Across Border, 60 Suspects Charged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, over 600 searches led to more than 60 criminal charges against organizers and participants of illegal schemes to smuggle military-age men across the border.

That is according to the National Police of Ukrain , as reported by Ukrinform.

Within 24 hours, law enforcement dismantled nearly 50 schemes for illegal border crossings in 22 regions of the country. These operations included smuggling outside official checkpoints, forging medical documents, falsifying entries in the Shliakh information system, and other methods.

The criminal was uncovered by investigators from the National Police, operatives from the Department of Strategic Investigations, in collaboration with the State Border Guard Service, prosecutors, and the Office of the Prosecutor General. Personnel from local recruitment and enlistment centers were also involved.







































The suspects include hospital directors, officials from military enlistment centers, medical commissions, and civilians. They offered various methods for military-age men to cross the border illegally. For instance: obtaining fake medical commission certificates declaring unfitness for military service, forging documents granting the right to leave the country, crossing the border outside checkpoints, such as through forests, rivers by boat or in wetsuits, in truck compartments, or disguised in women's clothing.

Potential clients were sought through acquaintances and private Telegram channels. The cost of these services ranged from $5,000 to $22,000, depending on the chosen method. The proceeds were laundered by purchasing cars and real estate, and in some cases, funds were transferred offshore.

in onfor

During the searches, police found lists of smuggled individuals for 2024, counterfeit documents, seals from various state institutions, weapons, black accounting records, and cash in multiple currencies.

Sixty suspects have been charged under Part 3, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal smuggling of persons across the state border. Among those charged are both rank-and-file participants and scheme organizers, including high-ranking officials from state institutions.

Those found guilty face up to nine years in prison, confiscation of property, and disqualification from holding certain positions.

The first stage of the special operation has concluded, but the pretrial investigation continues. Police are identifying other individuals involved in organizing illegal border crossings during wartime.

for

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of January 10, the National Police announced a large-scale operation across Ukraine to identify illegal channels for smuggling men across the border.