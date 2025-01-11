Eritrea: Vocational Training At Hamelmalo College Of Agriculture

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch for Sawa and higher education institutions, in collaboration with Hamelmalo College of Agriculture, provided a three-month vocational training program for students.

Highlighting the ongoing efforts to enhance students' vocational skills, Prof. Woldeamlak Araya, Dean of the college, commended the union branch for organizing the training.

Mr. Abel Yohannes, head of the union branch at the college, stated that the training covered theoretical and practical aspects, including sign language, first aid, computer technology, and camera and graphic skills.

Mr. Meron Abraham, head of projects at the union branch in the Anseba Region, urged trainees to further develop their skills through practical application.

The trainees expressed appreciation for the comparative advantage the vocational training provided alongside their regular education and called for its continuation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.