Türkiye main goal in 2025 to wipe out terrorism from Syrian lands

(MENAFN) Türkiye has the ability, power, and “most importantly, determination” to wipe out all dangers to its existence “at their source,” stated Foreign Hakan Fidan on Friday, pointing to the PKK/YPG organization.



“Nothing will be the same as before. The old order will not continue. In the new order in Syria, no one has the luxury of using statements with 'but' or 'however,’” Fidan stated.



The finish of the path is currently in vision for the PKK terror group and its affiliates in Syria, Fidan said to journalists.



Clearing the Syrian lands of will be Türkiye’s major goal in 2025, added Fidan, saying that the main target of all terrorist organizations functioning in this area has always been Türkiye.



"Naturally, our country is also leading the most effective fight against terrorism. But let me make this clear and straightforward,” he announced.



Fidan called on the nations “showing a biased stance” in the fight against terrorism to learn a lesson from the current terrorist assaults.





MENAFN11012025000045016953ID1109078725